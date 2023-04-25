When Malaika Arora REACTED to her infamous duck walk saying 'If I have a tight b**t where I can serve a seven-course meal...' [WATCH VIDEO]

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest divas in tinsel town. She is gorgeous and she is fabulous. Nobody can be as rocking as her. Even at 49, she is one of the fittest divas who can make any teen run for her money. She is too cool yet pretty HAWT. Well, a lot of it comes from dedication. She is a regular at the gym as she takes her fitness pretty seriously. But what's more famous about her is her 'duck walk'. Every time Malaika Arora hits the gyms, she gets trolled for the way she walks and it has received the term 'duck walk'. The diva like a badass sure has a perfect comeback though. Also Read - Malaika Arora reigns as a queen on the ramp in a stunning steamy pink outfit [Watch Video]

Malaika Arora's kickass reply to trolls talking about her walk

During her first stand-up comedy act, Malaika Arora spoke about a lot. From getting trolled for her age difference with to her split with , she joked about it all. She also spoke about getting trolled for her walk and hilarious she said that she can walk like a duck as she has a 'tight b**t where she can serve a seven-cousrse meal'. She said, "If I have a tight b**t where I can serve a seven-course meal, then why shouldn’t I walk like a duck? In fact I can walk like a duck, cat, cheetah because I don’t give a d**k." Now didn't we say she a total badass? Also Read - Malaika Arora flaunts her washboard abs as she walks the ramp at the age of 49; netizens say, ‘old is gold’

Check out Malaika Arora's video below:

Talking about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan, she spoke about being termed as 'divorcee'. She said that she is an entrepreneur, a mother but everyone all remembers her as a divorcee. She then said that she has moved on, her ex has moved on, when will everyone else? She also spoke about sister Amrita and called her the funny one. Her first attempt at stand up comedy was a massive hit and rocking just like her. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor slays in a black hip-high slit gown but our eyes are on the studded garter [View Pics]

All about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's trip to Scotland

Recently, Malaika Arora made it to the headlines as she shared some stunning pictures from her trip to Scotland with Arjun Kapoor. The two stars painted the town red with their love. They sure had one fabulous trip and the pictures are proof of it. Their mushy pictures went viral on social media in no time.

