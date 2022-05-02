Malaika Arora looks better with each passing year. If the adage “ageing like fine wine” was coined for someone, it's got to be Malaika Arora. Moreover, the evergreen hottie is constantly making news be it for her relationship with , her appearances at events, reality show and red carpets, and most of all, for her bold and striking fashion sense that keeps turning heads wherever she goes to this day as we're sure it'll for years to come. However, Malaika Arora is also human and it's not always that her fashion sense grabs headlines for the desired reasons. Also Read - KGF 2 Hindi box office collection day 18: Yash starrer BEATS Runway 34, Heropanti 2 by HUGE margin; close to surpassing Aamir Khan's Dangal

Well, the instance we're talking about isn't a recent one but a throwback moments that dates back to 2020, when Malaika Arora was walking the red carpet at the Miss Diva Universe Grand Finale. The beauty had donned an uber-sexy, floor-sweeping, 1-shoulder, ruffled gown, with golden strappy heels that perfectly complemented her look. Unfortunately, while walking the red carpet at the glam event in her ultra-glam look, Malaika underwent an "oops moment" that still ranks among the most embarrassing ones the fashion industry. That being said, it also ranks among the most shrewdly handled ones, too.

It so happened, that the lady's revealing gown slipped and exposed a side boob a bit more than it was already intended to be exposed. However, in a flash, Malaika Arora gathered her wits, pulled her gown up, continued to wave for the paps like the thorough professional she is, exuded an air of a nonchalance at what just happened like the boss lady she is, and then made her way backstage to rectify the situation and ensure it didn't happen again through the course of the rest of the event. Now that's how you handle a wardrobe malfunction, isn't it?