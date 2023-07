Tom Cruise, the superstar of Hollywood, has recently achieved the biggest blockbuster of his career with Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, 42 years after his acting debut in 1981. This legacy sequel has also marked a significant milestone for Tom, as it is his first film to surpass the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Currently, the movie is projected to end its run around the $1.3 billion mark. Also Read - How Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One star Tom Cruise inspired Anil Kapoor

During the tremendous success of Top Gun: Maverick, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared a throwback picture with Tom Cruise from 2011 on social media. In his caption, Shekhar mentioned how Tom had inquired about Mr India 2 and Paani. Interestingly, it was the same year that Tom Cruise worked with Anil Kapoor, the star of Mr India, in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

Shekhar Kapur's caption quoted Tom Cruise's advice, saying, "It does not matter where you make a movie anymore... some of the best are coming from Asia. Shekhar mentioned Tom's interest in Mr India 2 and Paani." However, there is a hint of scepticism, as the authenticity of the claim is taken with a pinch of salt.

Shekhar Kapur gained acclaim with Masoom in 1983 and achieved nationwide fame with Mr India in 1987. He further directed Bandit Queen in 1994 and ventured into international films with the Oscar-nominated Elizabeth in 1998, its sequel Elizabeth: The Golden Age in 2007, and The Four Feathers in 2002.

While his last Hindi film was in 1994, Shekhar Kapur has been associated with Paani, a dystopian sci-fi project, for many years. The film was initially supposed to star Hrithik Roshan, and later Sushant Singh Rajput came on board after 2013 when it was backed by Yash Raj Films. However, despite being in pre-production for years, Paani was eventually shelved.

After numerous shelved projects, Shekhar Kapur recently directed the romantic comedy What's Love Got to Do With It? starring Lily James, Emma Thompson, and Shabana Azmi. The film is set to release on January 23, 2023.