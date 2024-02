Mukesh Ambani is one of the most popular and powerful businessmen in India. The man often remains in the headlines for his magnificent journey and his humble approach towards life. But there was a time when he almost created a huge traffic jam for the love of his life Nita Ambani. There was a time when Mukesh had proposed to Nita on Peddar Road, Mumbai in his car. And he left her with no option but to say yes. In this old video that has been going viral Nita and Mukesh got candid on Simi Garewal's show Rendezvous. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan likely to attend the pre-wedding festivities

Watch the video of Mukesh Ambani revealing how he propped his beloved wife Nita Ambani and almost created a nuisance on the road.

In the video, you can see Mukesh sharing beautiful anecdotes of his life on how he proposed to Nita in a car. " I proposed to her at the Peddar road and asked her, 'Nita will you marry me' and answer me only in yes or no". Nita added that she kept on telling Mukesh that there was a huge traffic jam and people were honking, but he didn't care and only wanted to know the answer. Ultimately Nita said yes to Mukesh and asked him if she would have said No, would he ask her to leave the car. He laughed and said I would drop her home because I am the gentleman.

Indeed this video is gold. Today Mukesh Ambani and Nita are celebrating 38 years of togetherness and they both are till date madly in love with each other.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani are all set for the wedding festivities of their younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing and it is reported that the couple will get married in Gujarat. There are B Town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many more who will be performing at the wedding.

