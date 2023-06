Rekha is an evergreen star. The actress has been loved tremendously for her charm and acting chops. She is also one of the most beautiful actresses Bollywood has ever seen. She has been a part of some very successful films like Silsila, Namak Haaram, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and many more. But her life has not been short of controversies. From marriage to affairs, there are a lot of stories attached to Rekha. Here's one flashback from her controversial past. Did you know Nargis Dutt once made a very shocking remark against Rekha? Also Read - Sulochana Latkar Death: Amitabh Bachchan, PM Modi and more celebs mourn demise; last rites to be held in Mumbai

When Nargis Dutt made a shocking statement about

So the story goes that Rekha's name was once attached to . There were rumours suggesting that the two stars were growing close. They worked together on Zameen Akash in 1984 and then there were runours stating that Rekha put sindoor of Sanjay Dutt's name, as reported by Koimoi.com. But back in 1976, Nargis Dutt made a shocking statement against Rekha. She said, "She (Rekha) used to give such signals to men that she could be easily available. In the eyes of some people, she is nothing less than a witch." Nargis Dutt further went on to add that she at times understood Rekha and that she needed a strong man in her life. Nargis Dutt's quote read, "Sometimes I think I understand her. I've worked with a lot of children with a lot of psychological problems in my time. She's lost. She needs a strong man."

Apart from affairs, there were many reports also suggesting that Rekha did not get along with actress . There was a time when the two also got into a cat fight of sorts while working on Bhola Bhala. Allegedly, Moushumi Chatterjee did not like that Rekha's name appeared before her on the poster of the film. Apart from this, everyone is aware of Rekha's cat fight with . Allegedly, the actress was in love with while he was already married to Jaya Bachchan. The two actresses have allegedly never spoken to each other or worked together ever again after Silsila.