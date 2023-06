South superstar Nayanthara is a strong advocate of voicing her opinions. In several interviews and media interactions, she has been unafraid of speaking her mind over an array of topics. Despite her star stature, Nayanthara had to face the brunt of criticism and derogatory comments. Earlier, Tamil actor-politician passed misogynistic remarks at the actress for playing two contrasting roles. But, Nayanthara being the outspoken lady that she is, hit back at Radha Ravi with a powerful statement, calling out on misogynists and sexists like him. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun’s marriage video goes viral; fans say, ‘Pushpa Biwi ke aage jukh gaya'

In 2019, Nayanthara was seen in the thriller-slashed film Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, directed by her now-husband Vignesh Shivan. According to a report by The News Minute, neither Nayanthara nor her then-partner Vignesh was aware of the event. Radha Ravi who attended the trailer launch event of the film, demeaned the actress, in her absence.

Nayanthara was slut-shamed by Radha Ravi

Drawing comparisons with Nayanthara's 2011 film , where the actress essayed the role of Sita, Radha Ravi said, "Nayanthara acts as a ghost, and then she goes on to act as Sita as well… Earlier, to play the role of a goddess, they would look for (someone like) KR Vijaya. Now, anyone can be cast to play a goddess."

A few days after the incident, Nayanthara issued an elaborate statement, giving a befitting reply to Radha Ravi’s comments. “At the outset, I would like to remind Mr. Radha Ravi and the likes of misogynists like him that they were also given birth by a woman. By demeaning the status of women and passing sexist remarks, these retarded men get a feeling of machismo,” she wrote.

Nayanthara called out on Radha Ravi

The Connect actress added that she feels sorry about how women are always judged in an opinionated manner. She expressed her empathy for women dwelling in families having similar “macho men.” Calling Radha Ravi a senior and experienced actor and politician, Nayanthara lamented that instead of guiding the younger generation with fine examples, he took the seat of a “misogynist role model.”

“When actors like Mr Radha Ravi fall out of business and become irrelevant, they tend to rely on cheap popularity tactics in order to grab some limelight,” clapped back Nayanthara.

Nayanthara’s work slate

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Jawan, starring in the lead.