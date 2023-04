Neetu Kapoor is doing rounds in the headlines after her cryptic Instagram story that went viral. Netizens wondered if she took a dig at her son Ranbir Kapoor’s former relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Amid this, her old interview resurfaced on the internet where she addressed the actor’s relationship with Deepika Padukone. She spoke of how Ranbir Kapoor, who is now married to Alia Bhatt, was not himself during that time and needed a break. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan reveals secrets of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and more costars

An old video of 's chat show India's Most Desirable appeared on social media after Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress' Instagram story went viral. Neetu Kapoor opened up on his son 's relationship. She revealed that the actor didn't have many girlfriends and was the only partner he had at that time. She mentioned that something for missing in their relationship and probably he was not himself and needed a break. Neetu further added that everybody has relationships and they move on and if Ranbir Deepika's relationship was perfect they would not have called for a breakup.

Before marrying , Ranbir Kapoor dated and Deepika Padukone for two years. However, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani pair separated in 2009. The two were the most loveable couple in tinsel town at that time. Many were shattered and left heartbroken when the duo called it a quit. After the breakup, they shared the screen again in Tamaasha while RK was dating Katrina Kaif. Since then their fans wished to see them again for a film but they never made it through.

Ranbir Kapoor is now happily married to Alia Bhatt and has a daughter Raha Kapoor. They started dating during the shoot of ’s : Part One Shiva. After around four years of being in a relationship, the couple entered wedlock in April 2022 hosting a close ceremony with only family in attendance. A few months later they welcomed their baby and now Ranbir Kapoor is head over heels in love with his wife and daughter.