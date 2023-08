Neetu Kapoor and Rishai Kapoor shared the most beautiful relationship ever as they were partners, and in marriage, you do face lots of ups and downs, and what is brave is that you accept each other with their flaws, and if you actually want to make it show, you can, and this is exactly what Neetu Kapoor did in her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor. One of the old interviews of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor is going viral. The couple made an appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, where the late actor is seen confessing that nobody could have survived with him but Neetu Kapoor. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani celeb review: Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and more label Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer as 'entertainer'

Watch the video of Neetu Kapoor talking about being Rishi Kapoor's punching bag in their marriage; netizens call the late actor a toxic husband.

Agreeing with Rishi Kapoor, in the same interview, you can see her revealing to Karan how she got several names in the Kapoor family for handling him, from Mother Teresa to punching bag, and what not. "Mother Teresa, punching bag, and what all they used to call me. But now I am not. No longer, because now I have grown and have an identity of my own, and he has also clam down and they share a better relationship." As this video was shared on Reddit, the woke users are calling the late actor a toxic husband and even going on to claim that Neetu Kapoor looks happier after his loss.

Neetu Kapoor was also earlier trolled by the trollers for looking happy after Rishi Kapoor's death, and she strongly reacted and said that she blocks the one who took her because they are people who only want to see a widow sob over her husband's death.

Adding further, Neetu said that she always remembers Rishi, but that doesn't mean she will always cry for him." Even today, when we meet for meals, half of the time we're only discussing him. That's how we miss him. Ranbir still has his picture on his screensaver. That's the way we miss him, but we don't have to be sad to miss him. We can celebrate him; we can remember him for good times and what a great person he was." Rishi Kapoor left the world in April 2020.