Shah Rukh Khan has a couple of films lined up for release. The actor will be returning to the silver screens after the unfortunate debacle of Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and others. Shah Rukh Khan's journey from a nobody to one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood has been an inspiration for many. How a boy from Delhi went on to become Shah Rukh Khan, King of romance aka the Badshah of Bollywood. However, SRK did face the initial struggle like every newcomer. Yep, Shah Rukh Khan was discouraged by a producer once, but he didn't give up

When Shah Rukh Khan was dismissed by a producer

A video of Shah Rukh Khan giving a powerful monologue on working hard and continuing the hard work as a newcomer for success in Bollywood is going viral online. Bollywood Direct has shared the old video. It appears from the 1993 year of reports are anything to go by. In the video, Shah Rukh is seen on stage recalling how one of the producers had dismissed him and his talent. Shah Rukh Khan danced, performed action sequences, and recited dialogues but the producer was not impressed and said that , and have been doing it for years. The producer told him that he cannot be a bankable star and was told, "tum box office pe bilkul nahi chal sakte."

Shah Rukh's powerful message for newcomers

After narrating the incident, Shah Rukh Khan advised all the newcomers to keep working hard. "He told me I wouldn't work at the box office, that me working at the box office was impossible. I heard that and I decided that if I can't succeed at the box office, I can at least try and fail," Shah Rukh said recalling what his thoughts were after being so discouraged. Well, after trying and trying, Shah Rukh did get successful With the 1995's phenomenal success . Watch the video here:

Upcoming Shah Rukh Khan movies

Shah Rukh Khan has an extended cameo in and starrer 's . He has 's Pathaan with and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara in the pipeline.