It’s been 38 years since Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are married, and their chemistry till date is bang on. Lately, the entire world witnessed how Nita still rules Mukesh Ambani's heart and is the OG don of the house. There are many who wonder that despite their chock-a-block schedules and handling such a huge empire how can they manage their personal time with each other? Nita in one of her old interviews revealed how Mukesh and she are still the same person since their marriage and enjoy little things.

In this video Nita spoke about how it is important to choose the right partner that keeps your life smooth," I tell my children all the time that the single most important decision you make in your life is choosing a right partner. I am so blessed to have Mukesh, who is my best friend and my life partner. Mukesh and me still love doing the same things that we used to when we were young, he takes me for a drive, we love listening to Hindi music, we love eating street foods, I love my bhel, and he loves his dosa and idli, these are the values that we live every single day".

Nita Ambani is the most influential lady in India and there are millions who look up to her. The way she has transformed her life is indeed remarkable. Nita Ambani's most admiring thing is the way she is connected with her culture and tradition, that makes her different and unique.