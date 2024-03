Nita Ambani who is the queen of the Ambani empire today was once upon a time an ordinary girl who couldn’t dream big to be an Ambani bahu someday, but her fate was meant to be a Ambani beti and Mr Dhirubhai Ambani himself chose her as his bahu. And he was absolutely right. In this old interview, Nita Ambani is seen recalling the time she got a call from Dhirubhai Ambani and how she couldn’t believe it.

Watch the video of Nita Ambani narrating how she couldn’t believe it of getting a call from Dhirubhai Ambani.

In this old video, you can see Nita and Mukesh Ambani narrate the story of how Mr Dhirubhai Ambani became their matchmaker.

"I was busy studying for my exams, the phone rings and I pick it up, and the caller identifies himself as Dhirubahk Ambani, I keep the phone, thinking it’s a prank call, second time the phone agains rings and he yet again identifies himself as Dhirubhai Ambani, I get a little agitated and ask him to stop playing the prank. The third time phone rings and I don’t even bother to pick it, my father picks it up and suddenly his posture changes and he says, ‘Nita it’s actually Dhirubhai Ambani’ and can you speak politely to him.

Mukesh Ambani was sitting in the same interview with Nita and he recalls how his father individually made them meet and he was an actual match maker.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have been married for two decades now and currently they are celebrating the pre wedding bash of their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.