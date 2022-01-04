When Nysa Devgn was trolled for visiting a salon after grandfather's death and Ajay Devgn came to her rescue

Nysa Devgn is one of the most popular star kids. She is a teen sensation and whatever she does becomes news. being 's daughter she is often on the media radar. Currently, Nysa has been trending all over all thanks to her latest picture that speaks volumes of being Bollywood ready. Nysa had recently stepped out with a friend for a dinner date and she was trolled for the same, where netizens expressed their shock over her skin colour that how come she has become so fair? Well, this isn't the first time Nysa was trolled, when Ajay Dvegns father Veeru Devgn' died, she was brutally trolled for visiting the salon on the same week of her grandfather's death. Also Read - Tanishaa Mukerji secretly married? THESE pics of Kajol's sister and Ajay Devgn's sister-in-law have sparked the rumours

Ajay Devgn came to her rescue and spoke about her being trolled. Ina n interaction with Zoom he had said, " They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlour and they have trolled her. 'Grandfather just died and she's in the parlour'. 'What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better... she's going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that? It's ridiculous. And then she's come back howling again. By the time she got back home, the pictures were out all over the net. People are clicked everywhere, there are some rubbish comments which come. It harms children. What have they done wrong? 9, 10, 12, 15-year-old kids and you've started judging them. You judge us, we're in this line. Can't say anything about that. Leave the kids alone.".

Ina n interview with IANS he had said, " Judge me but don't judge my kids. and I are the actors, judge us...it's because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time. Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad...so do my children." Ajay is damn protective of her daughter, especially Nysa.