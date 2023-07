The archives of Bollywood stars are great to stumble upon. You know, there's a meme that goes around like brain remembering some embarrassing thing that we did or said years ago. Well, there are some stories like that of Bollywood celebs too. Of course, we all grow up over time and become more mature and wise. And the same goes for OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar. The actor has grabbed headlines for some of the most shocking controversies ever. He once said that there's no man who isn't lustful' and obviously, it sent shockwaves. Also Read - Decoding Akshay Kumar's journey: Action star, comedy king, pioneer of socially conscious films, how reinvention helped in box office success [BL Specials]

Akshay Kumar's comment 'there's no man who isn't lusful'

It was during the promotions of his film The Shaukeens which was about sexagenarians played by Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Piyush Mishra. It was a rom-com that talked about these men who went on a trip and fell in love with the same girl and try their hands at wooing her. When asked what attracted him to The Shaukeens, Akshay tells an entertainment news portal that he found the original Shaukeen quite amazing that it was the story of three old lustful men. The actor claimed that any man who laughs at the three lustful men is as lustful as them but is pretending to be good.

Akshay Kumar on lustful men

"There is no man who isn't lustful. When a man looks at a woman, his imagination is bound to run wild. A male's DNA is composed such that he will stare at a woman," he tells Rediff.com. Akshay Kumar shared that the catch is in how he behaves with the woman. He further said that anyone who would deny and ask for a different perspective is just trying to hide their lust. The Housefull actor said that the censor board saw the three lustful men and found them cute and not lecherous. Talking about the plot, The Shaukeens was all about the three men wanting to look at Lisa Haydon in a bikini. After he watched the movie, Akshay said that he felt bad for the men because no one looked at them.

Well, that one statement sent shockwaves everywhere. Even on social media, it created a huge uproar and the actor had to face music. Anyway, it's all in the past now. Talking about the future, Akshay has OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi Yami Gautam and more. He has the Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff , The Jaswant Gill biopic with Parineeti Chopra and Hera Pheri 3 as well.