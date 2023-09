Kajol, who recently made her OTT debut with the web series The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha this year, broke her ‘no-kissing on screen’ policy for the show. The actor was paired opposite Pakistani actor Ally Khan and shared multiple intimate scenes with him. In an interview, Ally called Kajol his ‘crush’ and also opened up about working with her for the first time. The actor went on to describe how the kissing scenes were shot and said that there was absolutely no embarrassment while shooting. Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan will not have a heroine in his debut film; but THIS 90s actress will play a crucial role

Ally Khan talks about kissing Kajol on screen

In a podcast with Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali, Alyy Khan said that he had a huge 'crush' on Kajol since the 90's and always wanted to work with her. The actor said, "Toh iss saal Kajol ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila as her boyfriend, jismein kissing scene bhi tha. Ek smooch tha, french kiss tha, according to the script. (So, this year I finally got the chance to work with Kajol as her boyfriend, which included a kissing scene. It was a smooch, a French kiss, as per the script)"

The actor further revealed that he discussed the scene with Kajol before the shoot and the scene was shot in a closed room with only a few crew members present on set. He also said that the duo handled the scene with utmost professionalism and rehearsed it beforehand to eliminate any need for retakes.

Ally added that there was no sense of embarrassment between him and Kajol and said, "Ek paise ki sharmindagi, ya embarrassment, ya hichkichana, kuch nahin. Itne professional tareeke se woh shoot hua hai. Aur jab humne shoot kar liya kyunki 3-4 baar humne rehearse kiya kiss ka, itni perfect tareeke se shoot hua ki humne shot diya aur hum dono monitor pe aaye aur dono objectively dekh rahe hain. (There was no embarrassment or hesitation.The scene was shot so professionally. We filmed the scene after rehearsing a few times in such a flawless manner that when we both watched it objectively on the monitor after the shoot)”

The actor added that after the scene he asked Kajol if she was okay after the shot, to which she said “Ya, I think I like it.” “There was absolutely no 'sexual vibe' in that, just pure professionalism, boss,” Ally added.