There are some people who look and feel like they are meant for each other, and one such couple is Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. The Baahubali couple made heads turn with their crackling chemistry in Baahubali and created fireworks at the box office. During that time, the rumours around their relationship were quite strong, but both Prabhas and Anushka have embraced the fact that they are good friends and wish well for each other. But like they say, there is no smoke without fire, and the rumours of fire in their relationship were never-ending.

During the promotions of their film Baahubali at that time, Anushka was quizzed about her constant link-up with Prabhas and asked if they were actually a couple in real life. Anushka Shetty strongly denied the rumours and had said that it s very easy for people to link two people who work together and refused dating the Adipurush star. ""If any two people work together for two years, of course, they will be linked. But, I wasn't dating Anushka. Ask Raj (director Rajamouli), if you want." Prabhas who was present with Anushka in the same interview and agreed to Anushka and said, "Exactly, see, how can I date her?"

It is claimed that today Anushka Shetty and Prabhas were very much in a relationship but parted ways, and the reason behind this is Anushka finding another man in her life. Prabhas and Anushka are very much aware of the craze that their pairing has, and hence they respect their fans and never react to the rumours of their affair.

After Anuhska Shetty, Adipurush Prabhas was linked to Bollywood diva and his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon, and it was Varun Dhawan who continuously hinted at them being tied. Kriti ame out in opne and stringly refuted, saying that his Bhediya co-star was just joking.

Talking about Prabhas, he admitted wanting to get married soon and is finding a suitable girl for him. On his birthday, his fans only wish that the Saaho star would get what he wants.