Priyanka Chopra is a global superstar, but back in 2003, when the actress made herBollywood debut with Andaaz, things weren't easy for her. The movie also starred Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar, and it turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. However, themovie's shoot came to a halt due to Priyanka's inability to dance as per the standards setby Bollywood. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to follow Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' footsteps for their wedding? Here's what we know

Priyanka to crack the Bollywood-style dancing

In an interview with Times of India, producer Suneel Darshan revealed that it was challenging for Priyanka to crack the Bollywood-style dancing, which was required for the song "Allah Kare Dil Na Lage Kisise." Despite putting in her best efforts, the crew had tostop the international shoot in Cape Town, and the makers had to enroll Priyanka indancing classes for 45 days. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra recalls failures in Bollywood during initial days; says 'it was hard to get up and go to work'

Priyanka's journey from a beauty queen to a successful Bollywood actress wasn't easy. Afterwinning the title of Miss India World, she was showered with film offers, and initially,she planned to enter the Bollywood world with Humraaz. However, things didn't work out,and her debut film turned out to be The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy alongside Sunny Deol. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra drops the hottest pics of the summer on Instagram; makes your imagination run wild in sea green risque slit dress [View Pics]

Trending Now

Andaaz was a conscious choice by makers

Andaaz was a conscious choice by the makers as they wanted the two beauty pageant queens tomake their Bollywood debut with the film. Despite the initial setback, the crew resumedthe shoot, and the movie turned out to be a tremendous box office success, grossing 288million at the box office after being made on an 80 million budget.

Suneel Darshan further revealed that the shoot halt was initially because of the upcoming delivery of Akshay Kumar's first child with his wife Twinkle Khanna. Therefore, they had to take a break, and after coming back to Mumbai, Priyanka was enrolled in dancing classeswith Veenu Prakash, a Bollywood choreographer. Finally, the shoot was completed, and therest is history.

Priyanka Chopra's journey to becoming a global icon wasn't without any obstacles. However,her perseverance, dedication, and hard work have led her to become one of the finest actresses Bollywood has ever produced.