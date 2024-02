Priyanka Chopra is a boss lady and she has lived her life on her terms. She is the only actress who has been vocal about her life mistakes and she embraces it gracefully and how. Priyanka Chopra who spoke about her exes in her interviews mentioned how she was a miserable person in her relationships and had once said that would never take favours from her ex. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Mannara Chopra reveals her plans to meet sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra; says 'You will see us together'

In one of her interactions with Hollywood media, Priyanka Chopra was asked with whom she would rather take a favour, a stranger or her ex. Without any doubt in her mind, straight she had an answer that she would take the favour from the stranger," I don't read my books backward because I already know the story". Also Read - Priyanka Chopra likes a post dissing Taylor Swift for THIS reason? Netizens discuss her 'one-sided beef' with the Midnights singer

Watch the old video interview of Priyanka Chopra where she spoke about why she will never take favour from her ex

Priyanka Chopra is happily married to Hollywood sensationand has a daughterJonas. Lately, theactress has opened up about some secrets of her life that were of being cornered in Bollywood by the insiders and that is the reason she left the industry and moved to Hollywood. Priyanka even revealed turning into her character Sonia fromn real life as she ended up being in a relationship with every co-star of her and was made feel like a doormat.

Many thought that Priyanka Chopra is addressing Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan as she has worked with these actors largely. But the actress has let the bygone be bygones. Priyanka Chopra is a reigning queen today, he has been doing selective work but still manages to be in the headlines.