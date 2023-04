There are some infamous alleged affairs that refuse to die down years after years, and one of them is Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's alleged affair. To date, entertainment news fans want to know about the history of their alleged love affair, about which we wonder if it ever happened. And now, once again, the gossip mongers and netizens are digging up old stories that claimed she was in a relationship with the Pathaan star. Also Read - Karan Johar wanted to kill Anushka Sharma’s career; advised Aditya Chopra to cast Sonam Kapoor opposite Shah Rukh Khan instead of her

Priyanka Chopra, in her initial days in the USA, brought her ex's jacket on a chat show for a segment called Dirty Laundry, where she claimed that she kept her ex's jacket to herself because she felt his smell, but now she owns it and it's hers. The interviewer even asked the Citadel star if she still can smell him, to which the actress denied and said that now the jacket is all hers, and she even refused to give it back to her ex, who asked her to do so.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra bringing her ex-husband jacket on the show, and fans are convinced that it is Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan.

And the netizens were almost convinced that she is talking about SRK; ever since Priyanka Chopra spoke about being cornered in Bollywood, started a hate campaign once again against and claimed that it was because of him that PC left India, as she cornered her and sabotaged her career because he wanted her to stay with SRK. Right now, Priyanka is in a happy space, and she has forgotten and forgiven everyone and moved on.

Talking about why she chose to speak out about the unfair attitude of the industry towards her, she said that today she is in a space where she can speak about it and will be heard. The actress is gearing up for her web series Citadel and is in India for the premieres along with Rachel Madden, who is overwhelmed seeing the beauty of our Desi friends in her own country. Priyanka will always be the most beloved diva in the industry, and kudos to her for facing all the odds and rising like Pehnonix.