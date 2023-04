Way back in 2011, there were reports that IT raids were conducted at the homes of and . What made front pages news was the fact that Shahid Kapoor had allegedly opened the door of Priyanka's flat dressed in only a towel. After Priyanka Chopra made the revelation that Bollywood had isolated her a number of her old interviews are doing the rounds. One of them is the one where she opened up on whether did Shahid Kapoor actually open the door of her house dressed in a towel. She gave an interview to Rajat Sharma where she came clean on the issue. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about relationship rumours with Priyanka Chopra, 'She's close to my heart, always will be' [Watch viral video]

Take a look at video of Priyanka Chopra talking about Shahid Kapoor's presence during the IT raids

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra says that Shahid Kapoor did indeed come to her place when it happened. She said she stays only three mins away from her home, so he was the closest friend. Then, she takes a dig asking if the reporters also accompanied the IT people to write that he opened the door clad only in a towel. She said people might be laughing but this is a cheap thing to write about a lady. Priyanka Chopra said she lives with her parents. And such a headline can be highly damaging for someone.

Netizens are loving the sassy side of Priyanka Chopra in the interview. A person commented, "I love her the way she handled this, shut his mouth and taught how to respect a lady. She might be saying the truth, must be lying...but one shouldn't ask such personal stuff," and one more person said that this is something to be emulated.

Even an old video where Priyanka Chopra reacted on news of alleged affairs with and Shahid Kapoor made news yesterday. The actress said that she stayed quiet as her confirmation or denial won't change the truth. On the professional front, she will be seen in Citadel with Richard Madden. The show has got a thumbs up from critics. In summer, she will be in London shooting for Heads Of Stone with and John Cena.