Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor were linked to each other years ago. The duo worked in some amazing movies such as Kaminey, Teri Meri Kahaani to name a few. Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's closeness back then had been the talk of the town. And once, there were reports about an IT raid that took place at Priyanka Chopra's house. It was said that Shahid Kapoor was the one who opened the door when the IT officials reached Priyanka's residence. Priyanka had strongly shut down the rumours during her appearance in Aap Ki Adaalat.

When Priyanka Chopra called out the rumours of Shahid Kapoor opening the door of Priyanka's apartment during IT raid

Rajat Sharma, host of Aap Ki Adaalat is known for asking straightforward questions. He asked the Citadel actress about the reports of Shahid Kapoor opening the door of her house. Priyanka claimed that it was opened by her house. She sarcastically added that those who made the news would have come to her house with the IT officials themselves and would have seen who had opened the door. Priyanka seemed a little put off and strongly slammed the report saying. "Hum log abhi has rahe hai, mazaak kar rahe hai par yeh bohot cheap baat hai." She shared that all the girls out there would know what she must be feeling. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Mannara Chopra reveals her plans to meet sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra; says 'You will see us together'

She called out the portal for making it front-page news or a headline ticker just for the shock value without even validating the story. She slammed the move saying that they did not even think that she is a woman who lived with her family. Priyanka Chopra, however, did not deny that Shahid was with her at that time. When Rajat Sharma questioned her, the actress shared that Shahid lived nearby and others whom she could call up would have taken about 25-30 minutes to reach her place. Her mom was in Jharkhand for some family thing while her dad was at another home and off for work. So she called the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor who politely agreed to help her out and even the IT official gracefully let Shahid stay. Also Read - Elvish Yadav, Nayanthara and more celebs who slapped common people

Priyanka Chopra admitted that she was great friends with Shahid during that interview. Meanwhile, Priyanka is happily married to Nick Jonas and has a daughter Malti Marie while Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput and has two kids, Misha and Zain.