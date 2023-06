B-town divas and let the rumour mills gossip after they appeared in the popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan in 2010. During their interaction with the host, Karan, the actresses did not hold back in taking individual digs at their mutual ex-partner . The episode later turned out to be a huge controversy with Ranbir’s father-actor , calling out both Deepika and Sonam. Also Read - Deepika Padukone shares secrets to a happy marriage with Ranveer Singh, 'Couples like us need to learn from...'

Ranbir Kapoor Called Sonam "Drama Queen"

In the same KWK segment, Ranbir too joined the actresses virtually, where he called Sonam a "drama queen".

, played a video on the show, relaying Ranbir’s respective messages to Deepika and Sonam. While the actor shared that he spent an “enriching” time with Deepika, he called Sonam to be quite “melodramatic.” Also Read - When Karan Johar asked Shahid Kapoor if he erased exes Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan from his memories

Both Ranbir and Sonam made their Bollywood debut with ’s . Speaking about the time of the shooting, Ranbir confessed that he indeed engaged in “healthy flirting” with Sonam on the sets. “Sonam’s vibe is someone who is very melodramatic, and she has to overhype things… It’s very endearing and there are times when I just want to hold her throat and say, ‘Sonam, be real!'” shared Ranbir back then.

But Ranbir was not all critical of his former flame. He added how Sonam was “lovely” when she showed her real side. Calling her a “fine actress” Ranbir said that she had her head in the right place, and was well aware of what was correct and what was incorrect.

Ranbir Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor's Debut Film

Saawariya, released in the theatres in 2007, failed to strike a chord with the masses. But Ranbir and Sonam made all the headlines for their alleged relationship. After a span of almost 11 years, the duo collaborated for the second time, in the 2018 film Sanju. Today, both Bollywood celebrities have moved on in their lives. While Sonam has tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja, Ranbir Kapoor is happily married to .

Sonam Kapoor's Work Slate

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in director Shome Makhija’s crime thriller Blind. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is geared up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime drama, Animal.