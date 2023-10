Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a smashing appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 8, and it is nothing new for the celebs to get trolled after coming on the show. Currently, DeepVeer is getting called by nasty names by the social media haters, who have been digging old clips of the couple and negating what they said on this season and are calling them liars and hypocrites. Amid the bashing for Deepika and Ranveer, this old video of Ranbir Kapoor has resurfaced on the internet, where the Animal star is seen criticising Deepika for speaking negatively about him on the public platform. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Did Ranveer Singh just COPY PASTE the idea of his first meeting with Deepika Padukone?

Watch the old video of Ranbir Kapoor addressing the mean comments made by Deepika Padukone about him on Karan Johar's show.

The Animal star had appeared on Simi Garewal's show Rendezvous, where he addressed the way Deepika and Sonam Kapoor spoke about him on Koffee With Karan and mentioned that he understands the angst that Deepika has for him as they were in a relationship, but she could have been more graceful and just picked up the call and spoke to him rather than on a public platform, and wondered why she didn't do that. Further, Ranbir said that he still wishes only well for her in life. Also Read - KWK 8: Deepika Padukone consoles a crying Karan Johar, tells him 'don't fall for a fairytale unless you find a real one'

There are people on the internet who are sympathising with Ranbir Kapoor and picking Deepika Padukone for speaking ill about the actor when he broke up with her as she admitted in this season of being in an open relationship with Ranveer unless he popped the question to her. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: This is how Ranveer Singh helped Deepika Padukone deal with depression before marriage

Trending Now

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have definitely moved on, and today they are living happily with their partners, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Both Ranbir and Deepika will be seen working together in Brahmastra 2, where the actress will be playing the role of mother to Ranbir's character Shiva. Deepika and Ranbir have let the bygones be bygones. Stay tuned for more entertainment news.