When Ranbir Kapoor had QUESTIONED Alia Bhatt if she would marry someone who asks her to QUIT acting?

and 's marriage was one dreamy affair. Alia was madly in love with Ranbir and she often opened out of having a crush on him. And today finally they are married. Alia and Ranbir got hitched on April 14 at their residence in Vastu. And everyone who witnessed this marriage fell in LOVE with them all over again. Before falling in love, Alia and Ranvir had met almost 12 years ago on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali where I was too shy of keeping her shoulder n RK for a scene.

While later the couple once again met in 2014 ahead of Alia's second film' release Highway where Ranbir and Alia had a conversation about films and more. Talking about a different topic, Ranbir spoke to Alia about her take on love, " So, Alia, what's your take on love? How important is love for you? Right now you're one of those girls who's like, 'No, no, I'm focused on my career."

Replying to Ranbir, she said, " No, I'm not saying that. I haven't found it yet. I've never been in love. I don't think so, at least. But I'm hoping to." The Rockstar actor asked, "Would you get married to somebody who doesn't want you to act?" Ms Bhatt instantly replied, " No. I probably won't act all my life. But I want to act as long as I want to. And if somebody doesn't want that from me, then they don't want me."

Ranbir and Alia fell in love while they began shooting for their upcoming film . The couple will be seen sharing the screen for the first time directed by . Alia and Ranbir's wedding pictures left their fans swooning and the couple truly looked made for each other. Are you set to watch Mr and Mrs Kapoor's romance on screen?