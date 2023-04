Ranbir Kapoor has always been vocal about being annoyed with Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, where he feels that the filmmaker gets the benefit by calling them on his show; it gets the TRP, but they get bashed the entire year for speaking up what they have, and hence he took a strong stand that he will never be in the show, along with her friend Anushka Sharma, who too has the same opinion about the show. In this old viral video, you can see Ranbir Kapoor ranting about Karan Johar and his show Koffee With Karan and how he has taken an oath that he will never appear on the show, and the last appearance that he made with Ranveer Singh was only forced by the filmmaker. Also Read - KL Rahul finds support from Suniel Shetty as he battles poor form; latter says, 'I have been trolled all my life'

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor expressing his anger over Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan.

In the same video, you can also see the Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actor dissing the Koffee hamper that is much hyped, and one has to go through fire to win the rapid fire and be entitled to that hamper. Ranbir is seen saying that there is nothing in that hamper, also in Hindi slang. But like they say, never say never. Today, Ranbir is a changed person. He is married to Bollywood actress and also has a five-month-old daughter, whom he lovingly calls Cheetah.

After dissing Karan Johar and his show, Koffee With Karan, will Ranbir Kapoor make an appearance on the show this season?

There are reports that Ranbir and Alia will be the first guests on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan season 8, and they will speak a lot about their personal lives that involve marriage and, of course, parenthood. Ranbir has come a long way in his journey, and he has seen the most ups and downs in his personal life throughout. Today, he has accepted being a public figure whose life is not private anymore, but he has still managed to keep the wall up by not getting involved in social media yet. But there is always hope. The confirmation of Ranbir and Alia being together on KWK 8 has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, fans are definitely waiting for this entertaining chat show by Karan Johar.