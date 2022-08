Ranbir Kapoor has been going viral on the internet due to all the wrong reasons. Right from making fun of his wife Alia Bhatt's weight gain in pregnancy to taking a dig at Anushka Sharma's mental illness. Th actor's latest release Shamshera too has been receiving a lot of flak due to major bloopers where the netizens point out the baby that they had in the film is faceless. And now one more reason has been added, where the video of the Brahmastra star is going viral and has been facing backlash from Hrithik Roshan's fans due to him mocking his and Kangana Ranaut's legal battle. In the video, you can see how Ranbir Kapoor is trying hard to win the game along with Katrina Kaif. Where he is asked to help Katrina to recognise the actors without taking their names. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to marry soon; check their joint net worth and where they stand on Bollywood's richest couples list

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Everythings (@bollywoodeverythings)

Ranbir Kapoor got Hrithik's Roshan's face and it was very easy to make him recognise as he did his signature dance step. Soon after Hrithik, it was Kangana Ranaut's face that he had to tell Katrina. And he sued Hrithik Roshan and his legal battle with the Dhaakad actress to make Katrina guess. He later apologised to Hrithik for doing this and said, " I don't know the truth". Katrina Kaif's reaction was just hilarious. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor and more B-town celebs who passed hurtful remarks on other stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor✨ (@ranbirkapoor143_)

Just a few days ago the video of Ranbir Kapoor mocking his wife Alia Bhatt's weight gain went viral where he said that he can see somebody phailoed after she was explaining why they are not spread all over to promote their film Brahmastra. Many slammed the actor for being insensitive and called him names that he has always been the bulky and should be thankful of Alia marrying hm. They even picked him on his failed relationships. Well, social media is nasty and how. Also Read - Amid Boycott Brahmastra and Alia Bhatt controversy, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet grabs attention