When Ranbir Kapoor royally IGNORED Akshay Kumar and the reason was Deepika Padukone

and were one of the favorite couples in tinsel town. Fans loved them together, however, they only dated for two years and separated their ways. Today both Ranbir and Deepika are in a happy space and have finally got the soul mates in and . But there was a time when Ranbir was madly in love with Deepika. The reports claim that RK was a possessive boyfriend and he used to often express this side to DP. There were reports of Deepika dating Nihar Pandya before Ranbir. And now as quoted by AajTak, Ranbir once had a fist fight with Nihar because he didn't like the fact of them being in a relationship once upon a time. As per reports, Ranbir wasn't very happy with Deepika shooting in China along with and he even ignored the superstar for this reason too. AajTak quotes, Khaleej Times reportedly claimed, " He (Ranbir) was also a bit jealous about Deepika shooting Chandni Chowk to China with Akshay Kumar in Bangkok and had actually ignored Akshay when he bumped into him later."

In an interview with a leading magazine quoted by India.Today.in Deepika had said, " For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I'm in a relationship. If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed,"

She further revealed, " The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships, and don't really expect much in return. But, infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't f*ck around with it". The Gehraiyaan actress even revealed how her break up RK affected her, " It made me realise I should not be so attached to one thing or a person - after the break-up, the fact that I had to pick myself up. I cried a lot after my break-up. But I have become a better person and I thank him for that".