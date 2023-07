Well, there are certain things in life that cannot be expressed but realised, and this video of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is a classic example of speaking through your expressions. Don't believe it? Take a look at it. Ranbir and Deepika today have happily moved on in their lives, and they are extremely cordial with each other despite their past. There was a time when Deepika had alleged that Ranbir had cheated on her with Katrina Kaif, and she made that quite evident on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, and RK had even called her a mean girl, but they have let the bygones be bygones. And right now their old video is getting resurfaced on the internet, where they are seen promoting their first film together after their separation, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, where Ranbir is getting asked a fan question over the song from the film Dilliwaali Girlfriend. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Top 10 celebrity couples who made jaws drop with their passionate lip locks

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about not leaving your girlfriend for another girl in front of Deepika Padukone; netizens cannot get over the actress's classic expression.

Where Ranbir is questioned if in real life he would leave his girlfriend for another girl, to which the Brahmastra actor says that it's not the right thing to do, and the side eyes of Deepika Padukone grab all the attention, and the netizens are having a field day as they cannot get over her expression. Ranbir and Deepika had dated for a long time, but things didn't work out between them. Their infamous love affair still makes headlines. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor birthday: Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahani make it special; Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor miss celebrations in London

Ranbir and Deepika will be seen in Brahmastra part two, where the actress plays the role of his mother Jal Astra in Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut, and her one glimpse from the film on the OTT release left the fans amazed and intrigued to watch parts 2 and 3. Meanwhile, both actors are busy with their respective projects, Animal and Fighter. Also Read - Alia Bhatt goes to work as Ranbir Kapoor jets off to London to surprise mom Neetu Singh on birthday