Ranbir Kapoor is the son of the late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor hails from one of the most loved and respected film families, the Kapoors. Ranbir's great-grandfather, grandfather, uncles and aunts have been in the show business. And the knowledge has been passed down to generations. Ranbir is very sound in filmmaking and its different aspects. He has dabbled in various genres in his career. There came a time when Ranbir was going to do a film called Barfi. However, it did not have a producer. Interestingly, Ranbir even refused Rishi Kapoor to produce the movie.

When Ranbir Kapoor warned Rishi Kapoor against investing in Barfi

Before he became an actor, Ranbir Kapoor worked as an assistant director. He also had a brush with filming, filmmaking and everything about movies since his childhood. Since he hails from a family who has produced movies for decades and weathered all kinds of storms, Ranbir also has business acumen. It so happened that Ranbir had signed up Barfi, the Anurag Basu movie which had Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. Randhir Kapoor revealed in an interview with Rediff that once when he was having a drink with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir joined them and shared his excitement about a fantastic script that he had heard. Ranbir was going to work as the lead in the movie but it did not have producers. Also Read - Did Ranbir Kapoor attribute late Rishi Kapoor's life lesson to Mukesh Ambani? Netizens dig out old clipping and debate

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor offered to produce the movie for him but Ranbir refused. He warned them saying "Yeh subject thoda risky, toh aap log mat produce karo." Randhir later gushed about the movie as a film which has a soul. Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar take inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding; here's how

When Rishi Kapoor advised Ranbir to refrain from doing films like Barfi

Years ago, Ranbir had opened up on how Rishi Kapoor would dish out honest opinions. When Barfi was released and Rishi Kapoor saw it, he praised his acting chops but advised him to not do artsy films like it. Ranbir shared that his dad's cinema has been different and he sometimes expected him to follow it. Ranbir talked about it might take years to make him happy, but he talked about trying harder to impress his father.