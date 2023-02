Ranbir Kapoor is a doting dad to Raha Kapoor who is now three months old. He got married to his long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt in 2022 and it was in November last year that the couple was blessed with Raha. When Alia was carrying Raha, the actor revealed how his CA had once asked him if he had the wish of making a will for Raha. For the unversed, the actor with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are the latest stars from the Kapoor family. Also Read - John Wick: Chapter 4 to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; a diverse range of shows and movies to watch in March 2023 [Watch Video]

During an interview with Film Companion in 2022, before Raha was born the actor was asked if he was worried about the legacy of the Kapoor family as he was going to be a dad. The actor said that he thinks that legacy is something that only comes to his mind when he is retiring. It is very early for him to think. He remembered his CA asking him if he wanted to make a will. The actor got scared that he will be dying. He would not like to do the same at his age.

The actor further revealed that he is not thinking about making a will for Raha. He is happy about the fact that he is having a baby and is living his life with his baby. He likes to take one day at a time and does not worry about the future and ruin the present. On the work front, the actor is all set for his next offering Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This is his first film after he became a dad. It will release on March 8. The actor will be seen opposite in the movie that will also have Anubhav Singh Bassi.