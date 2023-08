Randeep Hooda had once talked about his break up with Sushmita Sen. The two had dated for 3 years and it was only way later that Randeep first spoke about what happened and why they walked their separate ways. Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen used to once be a couple, and for the unversed, they've dated for a rather long time. Randeep and Sushmita were together between 2006-09 and their love story made headlines. Interestingly, they went all out with media appearances, including holding hands publicly, but back in the day, Hooda had called his break up with Sushmita the best thing to have happened to him. Also Read - Taali review: Sushmita Sen fans awestruck with her performance; call the web series captivating [Check reactions]

Randeep Hooda on break up with Sushmita Sen When Randeep talked about the break up, he said, "I was not in a relationship with 'Miss Universe and did not feel a sense of conquest in any way. I missed only one theatre rehearsal in my life as Sushmita wanted me to not go and that is the worst thing I did in terms of my value system. I was exposed to fame although I was on the sidelines as I was not a star. The break-up was the best thing that happened to me and I realised that I gave it too much time in my life. It freed my energy to do things for myself." Also Read - Taali leaked online on Tamilrockers and more: Sushmita Sen's latest JioCinema web series falls prey to piracy

Randeep had also opened up on what went wrong and said that it was a lot of things. The actor also said how sometimes, people just outgrow the relationship and unless it is for marriage or a serious commitment, it is best to go their own separate ways.

On the work front, Sushmita is currently making headlines for her latest release Taali. The show has received a positive response and continues to receive a lot of love. As for Randeep, he has Swatantra Veer Savarkar, and Laal Rang 2 in the pipeline, and both projects seem to be in the news for several reasons.