Anushka Sharma has faced some severe criticism and challenges when she was trying her luck to become an actress in the industry. She made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan and was launched by Yash Raj; what more could one ask for? But she worked every day to achieve this dream, took all the criticism on her sleeve, and happily walked with her spark. And today she is an inspiration to many. Recently, one video of Karan Johar went viral where he was speaking about how he almost tried to sabotage Anushka's career in the beginning after Aditya Chopra showed him her picture and mentioned launching her opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and how he was guilty about his words.

And now this one more video of the actress is going viral where she is sitting with Rani Mukerji and having a conversation where Rani openly tells her about what she felt about her when she saw her audition for her debut film and how she felt she has a spark and was blown away by it but didn't find her very pretty face or drop dead gorgeous for that matter.

Watch the video of Rani Mukerji openly telling Anushka Sharma that she didn't find her pretty face when she saw her audition for her debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

And this video is not going well with the netizens, who are questioning whether this is how the insiders treat the newbies in the industry and strongly defending Anushka, calling her the prettiest among all. Anushka's expression clearly shows that she isn't very pleased listening to all this but is glad that she made it. Today, Anushka is the leading diva and is all set for her comeback film, Chakda Xpress, after her maternity break. Anushka is married to the most popular Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli.