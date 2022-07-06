When Ranveer Singh asked Anushka Sharma if she wants her a** to be pinched; here’s how the shocked actress reacted

Koffee With Karan season 7 is all set to be aired within 24 hours and the excitement is only leaving restless. While you wait to watch the first episode of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt together, let’s look back at how Ranveer on the same show when appeared with Anushka Sharma made a cheeky statement that left the Chakda Express actress stunned and how. In the show Ranveer who had just made his debut with Band Baaja Baarat was all excited to be part of the show and was seen saying to Anushka," Hey, you want your a** pinched? I’m right here!". No wonder it didn't go down well with people." This comment if the Gully Boy star didn't go down with the viewers and he was strongly slammed for the same. Anushka too didn't like the way Ranveer spoke to her and she clearly told him that he shouldn't talk to her like this. Ranveer Singh faced a lot of flak for this comment and was labelled as sexist and many of his followers even stopped admiring him

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh were allegedly dating each other for two years. It is reported that the couple had a sour break-up and didn’t want to face each other, however, they moved on and today they are happily married and even worked together in Dil Dhadakne Do helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Also Read - Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor helped Ranveer Singh become the superstar that he is Ranveer and Anushka are extremely cordial with each other and are extremely open to working together today. On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt helmed by Karan Johar. While Anushka is awaiting the release of Chakda Xpress where she will be playing the role of a cricketer and she left everyone impressed with the first look and the teaser of the film.