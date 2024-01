Deepika Padukone has been the charmer since day one of her entrance on Bollywood. She will be the OG Shanti Priya for us and no one can ever replace the personified beauty. We have often seen her grave and epitome on the big screen and even off screen she holds herself with panache. But there are times she loses up her sleeves and we love that side of her which she doesn’t showcase often. On her birthday today, we bring you this one video of the Fighter actress where she turned a bit opposite of her image in public and left Vicky Kaushal blushing. But her hubby and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh definitely doesn't want her wifey to have her borrowed attention. And this video is a proof. Also Read - Top 5 movies where Deepika Padukone showcased her acting brilliance

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone leaving Vicky Kaushal to blush with her 'Yeah' and Ranveer Singh's reaction is just priceless

Deepika Padukone was in a full cheerful mood and was seen sitting along with her Ranveer and Alia Bhatt, where the Sam Bahadur actor had come on stage to make an announcement, to which he just said," Ladies and gentlemen". The Jawan actress gave him a big yeah and left him with a broad smile, this wasn't liked by the Don 3 actor and his expression is everything. Also Read - Deepika Padukone finally reveals plans to have a baby with Ranveer Singh

Indeed it's a rare sight and on her birthday Deepika Padukone's fans are sharing this viral video and hailing their diva. Deepika is one of the most successful actresses in B Town and she has proved her mettle as an actress in every film, her last releases Pathaan and Jawan were massive hits and now fans are eagerly waiting for Fighter. Deepika's chemistry with Hrithik Roshan is already creating fireworks on the screen.

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone.