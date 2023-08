Rashmika Mandanna is just so adorable in this old viral video where she is seen warning Vijay Deverakonda how he will miss her after working with her actress, and she calls herself an entertainer. Vijay is just adorably looking at her and giving her affirmation of what she is saying. Vijay and Rashmika are the most popular and loved onscreen Jodis in the South Indian film industry, and slowly they are making their fans in the Hindi film industry as well. Vijay and Rashmika are the alleged lovebirds, and their chemistry often creates fireworks. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but this Tollywood newbie to do an item number in Allu Arjun film?

Watch the viral video of Rashmika Mandanna adorably telling Vijay Devarakonda that he will miss her after working with other actresses by calling herself an entertainer.

Vijay and Rashmika are the hot pair, and the rumours around their relationship often grab a lot of eyeballs. Recently, the couple was spotted with their friends and family, and fans were speculating that they were planning to get married, while both Rashmika and Vijay have maintained the fact that they are good friends, and the Liger actor in his interactions has often said that he will only speak about his personal life when he gets married. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to pair with THIS big Tamil star for her next?