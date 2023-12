The love triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha is one of the most talked about in Bollywood. The three stars dominated headlines in the 80s for a much-married Big B and Rekha's alleged affair. Years later, while Amitabh Bachchan is still happily married to Jaya Bachchan, Rekha remains single. Years may pass but their story and their bond make headlines even today. That's what has happened. An old video of Rekha hugging Jaya is going viral.

When excited Rekha hugged Jaya Bachchan as Amitabh Bachchan won an award

A video is going viral on Reddit as you read this. The video features Subhash Ghai announcing Amitabh Bachchan as the winner. Big B who is sitting in the audience with Jaya Bachchan, claps and moves towards the stage. The audience cheers on the superstar for his achievement. The camera pans to Rekha who is seen excitedly clapping and jumping on the balls of her feet. She then goes to Rekha and congratulates her. They hug and kiss each other like all Bollywood personalities do.

Ranveer Singh also won an award alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika Padukone, who was with him at that time, hugged Ranveer. We later, see an emotional Ranveer unable to believe the moment.

Watch the video of Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan from the awards night here:

Netizens are baffled by the video

Netizens are reacting to Rekha and Jaya Bachchan's old video. They are in shock about the same given the history. One of the users commented "What multiverse is this," while talking about the whole video in point. Check out the comments here:

What's the saga between Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha?

If reports are anything to go by, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's alleged romance began on the sets of Do Anjaane. It is said that the two of them would meet secretly at a bungalow that belonged to Rekha's friend. Nobody knew about it back then until the incident allegedly took place on the sets of Ganga Ki Saugandh. When a co-star misbehaved with Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan allegedly lost his cool. Since began the rumours of their romance. The two always denied their affair. One day, Yash Chopra confirmed their affair in an interview. It so happened Rekha made Jaya cry by arriving at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's wedding wearing a mangalsutra and a sindoor. Later, Jaya invited Rekha for dinner and told her that she would never leave Mr Bachchan.

When Rekha reacted to Amitabh Bachchan denying their affair

In 1984, in an interview with Filmfare, Rekha reacted to the Kalki 2989 AD actor denying their affair. She asked why shouldn't he and said he did it to protect his image, his family and his children. They both love each other and that's about it. Rekha says nobody needs to know about their love. She called the superstar old-fashioned and said he would never hurt his wife.