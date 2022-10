The 'Silsila' of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's alleged love story is known to all. It has been eopns since the gossip about their romantic relation came in the limelight, however Big B did not speak anything related to the same. Birthday girl Rekha has spoken about their relationship in many of their interviews. In a throwback interview that the actress had given in 1978, she had claimed that she had seen Jaya Bachchan, wife of Amitabh cry as she was watching Prakash Mehra’s movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Also Read - Rekha Birthday: From going bold in Utsav to intimate scenes with Om Puri; the OG diva's roles that raised eyebrows [Watch Video]

In an interview with Stardust in 1978, reportedly the actress revealed that she had seen the Bachchan family watch Muqaddar Ka Sikandar via a projection room. She was looking at them when they had come to see the trial of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Rekha also said that Jaya sat in the front row where as Amitabh and his parents were sitting in the behind row. They could not see Rekha as clearly as she could see them. During their romantic scenes, she could see tears pouring down Jaya's face. Also Read - Rekha Birthday Special: When Amitabh Bachchan reportedly bashed up a man for passing nasty comments on the Silsila actress

The 1978 movie was the last collaboration that took place between Rekha and Amitabh. They did not work together until got Rekha, Amitabh and Jaya together in Silsila (1981). Further in the interview, Rekha revealed that post the trail of the show she was told by many industry people that Amitabh would not work with her further. She revealed that the actor had made it clear to his producers that he would not work with her. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Anil Kapoor's doppelganger is Bollywood ready, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not the first choice for Ponniyin Selvan and more

Advertisement

Watch a BTS video from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABEFTeam (@abefteam)

There were rumours dong roundabouts that this had created a gap between Jaya and Rekha who had been friends earlier. Back in 1990s in an intervie with in 1990s, Rekha denied saying that there was a rift between the two. Calling Jaya Didibhai she said that (Jaya) is very mature.