Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the beauty queen of Bollywood, is known for her immense talent and has even made her mark in Hollywood as a lead actress. However, during a conversation on the show Koffee With Karan, Rishi Kapoor's sarcastic remark about her Hollywood career has resurfaced, sparking reactions from Redditors. Aishwarya started her Bollywood journey after winning the Miss World 1994 pageant and quickly became one of the most influential celebrities in the country. Throughout her illustrious career, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has acted in several Hollywood films, such as The Last Legion, Mistress of Spices, The Pink Panther 2, and Bride and Prejudice.

In 2005, she appeared on the first season of Koffee With Karan alongside veteran stars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, and a snippet of their conversation is now circulating on social media. In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, netizens can see Karan Johar asking, "The biggest problem Aishwarya Rai will face in Hollywood is...?" to which Rishi responds with a subtle "is?" Neetu Kapoor bursts into laughter, and Karan joins her. Rishi Kapoor playfully adds, "Sorry! Is?" and Neetu hints that he's being sarcastic.

Redditors have criticized the trio for joking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Hollywood career. One user suggested that Rishi might have been sarcastically questioning whether there's even a career for her in Hollywood. Another pointed out Rishi Kapoor's sensitivity to jokes when they are directed at him, but not when aimed at others.

A third user raised the question of whether Rishi would ever ask the same about Neetu's daughter-in-law's Hollywood career. He wrote, “Wonder if he will ever ask the same question to Neetu about her daughter-in-laws Hollywood career.” Another Redditor commented on the perceived arrogance of these individuals, expressing surprise at Karan Johar's claims of being part of the "fraternity." On the whole, the netizens are unhappy with the way Rishi Kapoor reacted to Karan's question.