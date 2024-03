Katrina Kaif has often been labelled as a hard-working actress, and what she longed for was to be called a good actor, lately she has also won that tag after her performance in her last film Merry Christmas. Katrina Kaif who is one most successful leading ladies in tinsel town was once upon a time in a live-in relationship with Animal star Ranbir Kapoor. But the couple never spoke about the same, in fact, no one ever acknowledged that they were ever in a relationship until Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his breakup with Katrina Kaif. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's adorable birthday wish for Alia Bhatt is truly heartwarming; check out the post

During the time when Ranbir Kapoor was dating several girls, his late father Rishi Kapoor reacted about the same in an interview with a senior journalist. The old video of the veteran actor has resurfaced online where he speaks about being affected by his son's girlfriend's news in the media. To which Rishi says that he doesn't really care and his son has bought many at their home as well. Also Read - Amid pregnancy rumours, Katrina Kaif leaves everyone speechless with her beauty; netizens say 'Prettiest woman ever'

He even hinted at how he too had visited his house when he was in a live-in with his girlfriend, to which the interviewer asks. 'Katrina?'. Not bothering to answer the name Rishi says he doesn't know her name, and taking an indirect dig at Kat he says, 'Not a bad actor', and he laughs off.

The video only speaks about how the Kapoor man was not really convinced by his son's choice. All said and done, today they both have moved on and are happily married to their respective partners.

