Saif Ali Khan is happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan with whom he has two sons Taimur and Jehangir. He is also a doting father to his kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan from ex-wife Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan was just 21 years old when got hitched to Amrita Singh who was much older than him. However, after 13 years both got separated filing a divorce. It was claimed that Saif was irresponsible but in a 2005 interview, the actor opened up about being in an abusive marriage. Also Read - When Jaya Bachchan announced Karisma Kapoor as her to-be daughter-in-law, leaving Abhishek flushed [Watch viral video]

Back in 2004, the couple decided to part ways. In an old interview in 2005, the actor spoke about his divorce from . The actor revealed that he was in an abusive relationship where he felt worthless and faced domestic abuse. He was frequently reminded of being worthless and he said it isn’t nice to have taunts, jeers, insults, and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time Also Read - Malaika Arora to Shefali Jariwala: Stars trolled for sharing pics that should've remained in the 'private folder' as per fans

The actor who was then in a relationship with model Rosa Catalano said that he has found someone who made him feel worthy of something and has healed again. He wanted his kids and Ibrahim Khan but didn’t like fights over them. He even had no problem with Amrita naming them Sara Singh and Ibrahim Singh. Saif Ali Khan had a hard time after the divorce he had to pay a high alimony to Amrita Singh. In the same interview, the actor revealed that he was liable to pay RS 5 crore of which he already gave approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, he was paying Rs 1 lakh per month until Ibrahim turns 18. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam get into a fight on sets? Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, 'Jo bhi hua hai...'

Talking about divorce alimony, Saif Ali Khan said, “I’m not . I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead.” He revealed that he was left with no money as everything he earned from ads, films, and stage shows gave it to Amrita for his children. Said who was hounded by media over his divorce said “Let me die of shame. But please don’t kill me with a feeling of constant guilt just because I’ve had the courage to finally walk away from an impossible relationship to find some solace.”

Saif Ali Khan is now one of the biggest superstars in the Industry. He will be next seen in Aidpurush alongside and . He will essay the role of Lankesh aka in the mythological drama. He will also play an important role in Jr. NTR and starrer Devara making his Telugu debut.