Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood enjoying a crazy fan base. He is famous for his humanitarian work being a philanthropist. Well, his bad temper is also not unknown. Mr. Khan is popular for his arrogant behaviour and snobbish attitude. Today as a throwback Tuesday we take you down the line when Salman Khan spoke of hitting a woman. The actor allegedly hit Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when the two were in a relationship. Scroll down to know more about the incident.

An old interview of Salman Khan is doing rounds on social media. In the video, he addressed reports of him hitting a woman. This happened after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stated that physically assaulted her and even harassed her several times. Post this in an interview with NDTV the journalist question the actor if he had raised his hand against a woman. To this, he gave a shocking answer years later. He accepted the accusation saying "Now when the woman has said I have so."

He then recalled an incident when he was previously questioned about the same incident, then he had banged the table and it broke also the journalist got startled. He further added, "if I hit somebody, it's obviously a fight, I am going to be angry. I am going to whack and give it my best shot. I don't think she would've survived it." In the video, neither Salman Khan nor the journalist mentioned the name. However, people are guessing citing her previous claim. The couple broke up and got separated in 2002.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship is well known to everyone. They reportedly started dating in 1998 during their first film . The duo became a hit pair on screen and their relationship made headlines. However, years later they parted ways but still manages to be in the news for their affair. Aishwarya had long back claimed she ended her relationship with Salman because of his alcoholic misbehaviour. She became a victim of abuse in every way (verbal, physical, and emotional) infidelity, and indignity.