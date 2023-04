has a deadly sense of humour. People who have watched his old videos can vouch for the same. In fact, fans of Bollywood masala find the current interviews very bland. The old unhinged interviews of Bollywood celebrities have a different fan base altogether. However, given that we exist in woke times celebs have to think a hundred times before making a statement nowadays. This has made things very boring. An old video of Salman Khan and has been shared on Reddit. It is the same one where Karan Johar tells Salman Khan that he would be like to be reborn as . But this time, we have the superstar grilling the filmmaker on why he did not marry. These two are famous bachelors of Bollywood. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt; Bollywood celebs who can't get enough of South Indian films [Watch Video]

Take a look at this old video of Salman Khan and Karan Johar

Salman Khan asks Karan Johar why he did not get married. The filmmaker says he will explain things once they go backstage. Fans who are now seeing the video have been talking about how unhinged they are. But what is funny is the reaction of the Bollywood stars. has a smile but is visibly a tad embarrassed about the double meaning joke on national TV. and get the innuendo and are in peals of laughter.

MIXED REACTIONS ON THE VIDEO

Netizens have had different reactions below the post. Some even said that Salman Khan did not get the real meaning of what Karan Johar said. Others said that the filmmaker said something similar on AIB roast. But some said that the banter was kind of disrespectful and would not have been taken too kindly in the current era. As we know, there is a growing voice against any kind of homophobia on social media.

Salman Khan's stardom has steered Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to a respectable total over the weekend. It looks like the movie will cover its budget of Rs 120 crores. The film is a family masala entertainer that is doing well in single screens across India. Bihar, West Bengal, North India are some of the circuits doing very well.