Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa directed by David Dhawan was a blockbuster hit. The actor played a double role opposite Karishma Kapoor and Rambha in the comedy flick. The actor received critical acclaim for his role and was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Do you the role was initially offered to Govinda? Director Dhawan and Govinda's pair was a hit pair in the 90 and he wanted to star the actor in his film Judwaa as well. However, Govinda withdrew his name from the movie for Salman Khan. Read on to know what exactly happened.

Govinda and David Dhawan have given several hits like Coolie NO. 1, Hero No. 1, and more. For Judwaa the actor was the first choice of the director as he wanted to make the film with his hit actor. However, things did not work out as the director thought and took up the leading role. Apparently, Govinda was at the peak of his career after Banarasi Babu and decided to give to Salman Khan who wished to lead the movie.

In an old interview, revealed that he was the first choice of director for Judwaa. However, he stepped down from the role on Salman Khan's request. The actor revealed that while he was shooting for Judwaa on one night around 2-3 am he received a call from Salman Khan. Bhaijaan requested to give his film to him. He said, "Chichi Bhaiya Aap Kitni hits doge?" He spoke of Judwaa and showed how interested he is to take up the film with the same director and producers.

Salman Khan and Govinda share a great bond since there initial days of their career that the latter did not do a film on one request. Eventually, Bhaijaan took over the 1997 film Judwaa. Even after the success of Judwaa both maintained a cordial and respected relationship. They have no hard feelings for each other and later worked together in the 2007 film Partner. Govinda has even publicly thanked Salman Khan for helping him when his career took a setback.