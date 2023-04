Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari has made a comment which is getting mixed response from everyone. In an interview, she said that there is a dress code for women on the sets of 's film. It seems she was working as an assistant director on the sets of Antim, and every woman had a dress code to adhere to. While they could wear whatever they wanted, one had to be careful about necklines. She said that Salman Khan is a traditionalist and wants all the girls to be protected. Hence, he insists on decent attire. This statement has got mixed response from viewers. Also Read - Palak Tiwari reveals how close is she to Ibrahim Ali Khan; spills the beans on Aryan Khan's true personality

FANS REMEMBER SALMAN KHAN'S ALLEGED INCIDENT WITH KATRINA KAIF

This statement of Salman Khan has made many revisit the report that Salman Khan was allegedly furious with on the sets of Ek Tha Tiger. It seems she had stepped out of the vanity van in a dress that had a plunging neckline and a little more revealing. Salman Khan did not like it at all. When he asked her she apparently told him that it was the director's call. This led to Salman Khan apparently losing his cool on Katrina Kaif who rushed back to her vanity van. Salman Khan later told Rajat Sharma that her outfit was short but what looked a bit tacky (as per him) was the inappropriate fitting.

Salman Khan said Katrina Kaif carries off any outfit wonderfully and with decency. He said Mashallah did not need that kind of a dress. He said that many of the junior artistes around were skimpily dressed. He was quoted as saying, "Bahut ladkiya thi jinhone ne hardly kuch pehna tha. To theek tha. Jab tak humari ladkiyan decently dressed hain humko koi farak ni padta (There were many girls who were hardly wearing anything. Till the time our girls are decently dressed, we don't care)."

SHWETA TIWARI ENDORSED SALMAN KHAN'S VIEW

Palak Tiwari said her mom is concerned with her daughter's dressing at times. It seems she was happy to see her head to Salman Khan's sets dressed properly in joggers and all. She said it was wonderful. Palak Tiwari said Salman Khan's insistence to dress like proper girls came more from a place of concern than regression. He said safety of the girls came first.