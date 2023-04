Sanjay Leela Bhansali had dreamt to make Bajirao Mastani with Bollywood’s then most loved Jodi Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, reportedly, but later, after the bitterness in their relationship, Aishwarya almost became unachievable to even work with Salman in any projects as she had cut all the ties with him forever. It was Salman who suggested SLB remove Ash and cast Katrina Kaif as his Mastani instead. As per reports, this news is right now going viral about how Salman Khan was upset with Aishwarya being unachievable to even do a film with him, so he went straight to Bhansali’s office and took Kat and said she is your Mastani. While SLB was not convinced that Katrna was his Mastani, he had dropped the idea then and never thought that the film would be made. Also Read - 68th Filmfare Awards: Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal serve some of the best looks of the night [View Pics]

But today the world has its Bajirao Mastani in and ; fate had kept this film only for them, and later they even did 2 more films with SLB that were also long-awaited due to casting Ram Leela and Padmaavat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali in one of his interviews had said that how this film chose Ranveer, Deepika an , " Today who would expect Ranveer and Deepika to be a part of the cast, 12 or 15 years later. They must be in school when I announced the film. It was Salman first and it didn't work out".

Salman Khan and Aishwarya have been separated for more than 20 years now, but their fan club is still very strong, and they only hope to see them together sharing a screen at least once. We wonder if it will ever happen again in this lifetime. Today both have moved on; in fact, Salman Khan was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif too after the separation with Ash, and today even she is married to , but they both have managed to keep their friendship intact. Salman and Katrina will be seen together in Tiger 3.