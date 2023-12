Salman Khan has very less friends in the industry but they are extremely close in the superstar's circle. And one name that has been intact in his life no matter if the relationship has changed. And it’s Katrina Kaif. She entered Salman Khan's life decades ago where he gave the actress her big break in Bollywood and since then their bond has only grown stronger over the years. Today Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal and is happily settled in her life, but this fact remains unaffected that she is Salman Khan’s friend and will also be. And this old video of the Tiger 3 star on his 58th birthday is doing the rounds where you can see him showing his loyalty towards her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande’s mom faces criticism for covering Vicky Jain’s toxic behaviour; fans say ‘Shaadi bachaane ki koshish mat karo’

For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals three BEST FRIENDS from the industry, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan; Can you guess the third one?

Watch the old video of Salman Khan where he shows his loyalty towards his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ????? (@salmanic__samir)

Trending Now

In this video from his old show 10 Ka Dum, Salman Khan is seen answeringstar’s question about his favourite actress. He couldn’t stop blushing and took Katrina Kaif’s name from the present generation and the smile was throughout that was noticed by Bobby and veteran actor Dharmendra who too was present.

Salman Khan shares a great bond with Katrina Kaif and is extremely happy for her that she is married to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and is cordial with the Sam Bahadur star too. Katrina too calls him family and it was he who gave her the opportunity once again when needed after her alleged breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, and revived Tiger film with the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan has been the biggest support in Katrina's acting career and the Merry Christmas actress never fails to acknowledge this.

Watch the video of Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif.