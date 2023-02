When will Salman Khan marry has been the most asked question. He has been the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood and fans even now want to know about his plans on marriage. Salman Khan has been linked to many Bollywood actresses in the past. From Sangeeta Bijlani to Katrina Kaif - Salman Khan has had a long list of affairs that kept him in the news all the time. But why won't he marry? His Maine Pyaar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree once spilled the beans over why Salman Khan did not want any good girl to fall for him. Also Read - Mere Apne: THIS popular face to play the male lead opposite Bigg Boss 16 star Tina Datta?

Bhagyashree who celebrates her birthday today told WildFilms India that Salman Khan said to her that he did not want nice girls to fall in love with him because he thought he was not a nice guy. He would get easily bored and he wanted to get that under control before falling in love. When Bhagyashree questioned Salman, he said, "Because I don't think I am a nice guy. I don't think I can stick with one person for a long time. I get bored very easily and till I get this under control, I would want people to stay away. So I don't allow them to come close to me."

The actress also added that when it comes to Salman Khan, it has to more that women are really after him and vice versa. He said that he is extremely protective about his women and it comes off as possessiveness to another level which many may not like.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's jodi was a hit one in Maine Pyaar Kiya. Fans loved their chemistry. After appearing in a few films, the actress then took a long hiatus to focus on family. She recently made her comeback with Thalaivi.