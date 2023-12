Salman Khan has accepted that he will be living unmarried all his life and his time of finding love has passed. But his past still haunts his fans, not him. And this old video of the Tiger 3 star is going viral where he is seen speaking about his ex-girlfriend with him, but he isn't on speaking terms due to her being married. And many are speculating that the actor is talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This old video from Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan shows Bhaijaan appearing solo and being at his candid best. In the video, you can see him explaining to Karan why he isn't on speaking terms with his ex-girlfriend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and other contestants who are likely to get bashed by Salman Khan this weekend

Watch the old video of Salman Khan talking about why he stays miles away from his ex girlfriend who is married.

Now you are somewhere else, and you have your own life. I don't want, you know, somewhere in somebody else's mind that thought to come in that I was the ex-boyfriend. I don't want that. I don't want anything from her past to come into their lives, and that is why I stay miles away. I don't want to be the cause of the rift between their married lives because of me or my friendship.".

Netizens feel that Salman is talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here, as she was his only ex who got married in the industry and they departed as if they never existed before. Salman Khan is being hailed by his fans as this video is going viral, and they are calling him a good-hearted man. Salman Khan has been linked with many actresses in the past. But the man is very single. And he is very good friends with his ex-girlfriends, Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, Tiger Vs. Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan. His last release, Tiger, was a massive hit at the box office, along with Katrina Kaif.