Salman Khan is known to take hilarious digs at his friends if they are in a public place, and this video is a profit. The superstar shares a great bond with Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, and they shared screens in a few films, and their chemistry was always loved by fans. And now this old video proves that they share a great bond with each other and are best buddies. In this old video, you can see Salman visiting a dance reality show along with Katrina Kaif to promote his film, where Shilpa was one of the co-judges, and he doesn't leave a single chance to make fun of her and leave her embarrassed. Well, friends are meant to do such things, right?

Watch the old video that has been going viral where Salman Khan leaves Shilpa Shetty almost embarrassed by mocking her in public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sofii~ (@_sofiya_khan44)

In the video, you can see how Shilpa opens her heart out while praising one of the contestants who performed brilliantly well, and going with her praises, she used some super se bhi upar waala phrases, and this left Salman Khan laughing and how. And later, Shilpa gets embarrassed by this behaviour of the Tiger 3 star and asks Katrina Kaif to control him, as she wasn't allowing her to finish and keep on laughing.

Shilpa, who was a tad bit embarrassed due to Salman Khan's overreaction to her comments, gets adamant that her dialogues were damn good, and Katrina Kaif is seen agreeing with her and almost stealing the mic from Salman Khan so that he could let Shilpa speak. Indeed, it is a hilarious video, and fans are going bonkers seeing the wonderful camaraderie that Salman and Shilpa share. Meanwhile we loved how Katrina Kaif handled Salman Khan, we need a friend like her wo handles such situations among friends.