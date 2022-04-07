When Salman Khan reacted to Aishwarya Rai's allegation of hitting her, 'I don’t think she would’ve survived it'

and 's love story was one of the most talked-about topics in the tinsel town. Even today any news on the couple grabs a lot of attention. While their breakup is one of the ugliest breakups in the history of Bollywood. There was a time when Aishwarya Rai reportedly alleged of Salman Khan physically assaulted her despite her breakup. However, today they are individually happy in their lives and leads their lives with utmost dignity. As Koimoi states, had once told Times Of India about Salman Khan physically assaulting her, " After we broke up, he (Salman Khan) would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from to . There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened.", Also Read - TRP List Week 13: Anupamaa reigns again, followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein, Naagin 6 sees marginal improvement

However Salman never spoke about this allegation on him and years after in an interaction with a journalist he was asked about the allegation of violence against him, he was asked, " The more worrying thing was at a time when you were accused of violence I mean and that was a big story in all the film magazines at the time have you ever raised your hand against a woman." He answered, " Yeah, now that woman has said that I have. I mean there was a journalist Prabhu Chawla who asked me this a long time ago, so I just banged the table and he got startled, the table really broke. I mean, if I hit somebody, it's a fight, I am going to be angry. I am going to whack and give it my best shot. I don't think she would've survived it. So, it's not true."