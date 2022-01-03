Salman Khan has myriad idiosyncrasies about his, but among them all, the one that takes one of the prime positions in his life has got to be never being spotted without his signature blue-stoned bracelet. Ever wondered though how Bhai got that signature bracelet of his and why he's never spotted without it. Well, why don't you hear it straight from the horse's mouth. We've managed to unearth a throwback video where Salman Khan himself opens up about who gifted him his trademark bracelet without which he's never spotted and how it has warded off evil multiple times in his life. Also Read - After secret vacation, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter make it official at the airport – watch video

Responding to a question from a member of the audience at an international event, had said, "My father (Salim Khan) has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand... how kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started off like working, he got me the exact one. This stone is called firoza. Apparently, there are only two living stones, that's what they say. One is akik and one is firoza – this is the turquoise (firoza). What happens with this is that if there's any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone." Check out the entire video below:

Just before his birthday on 27th December, Salman Khan had got bitten by a non-venomous snake and had to be admitted to the hospital for a few hours. After making a quick recovery, the superstar opened up about the incident to ANI and said, "When my dad came to know about this incident, he called to ask if the snake was fine and alive. So I told him, 'Tiger and the snake both are alive.' He asked if we hurt the snake. I said, 'We didn't, we handled it with utmost care and love and left it in the jungle.'"

So, now you know the story behind Salman Khan's bracelet.